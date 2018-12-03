South Africa: Young Blitzbok the Top Try-Scorer At Dubai Sevens

3 December 2018

Cape Town — Springbok Sevens flyer Muller du Plessis finished the Dubai Sevens as leading try-scorer.

The 20-year-old scored SEVEN tries, including a hat-trick against Fiji. He finished one try ahead of World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, Perry Baker of the USA, Marcos Maroni (Argentina), Alamanda Matuga (Samoa) and John Porch (Australia).

Du Plessis' efforts were made more special by the fact that South Africa only scored 19 tries in their six matches (the same as overall winners New Zealand) to place seventh overall amongst total team tries. Rosko Specman (3) and Werner Kok (3) were the other main contributors.

The Blitzboks (98) made the second most tackles in Dubai, after New Zealand (123), but only had a 64% tackle completion rate. They missed an uncanny 55 tackles, the third-most of all the teams in Dubai. Philip Snyman (17) made the most tackles followed by Werner Kok and Impi Visser (15 each).

The South Africans finished sixth at the Dubai Sevens after losing 24-19 to Fiji in extra time in the 5th place final.

