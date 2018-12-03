South Africa: Eight Arrested for Cash-in-Transit Heists

Eight people have been arrested in connection with several cash-in-transit heists - with two of them found with police bullet-proof attire - while another was discovered to be a convicted murderer, the Hawks said on Sunday.

"Two suspects, [Thandwangubazi Mvelase, 35 and Nokulunga Ntombela, 33] were arrested and the team allegedly found two AK47 rifles, two police bullet proof vests, lots of ammunition and cash," said Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi in a statement.

He said that the eight arrested were allegedly linked to recent cash in-transit heist cases in Katlehong and Meyerton.

Lungisani Mdlolo, 35, was arrested at the Duduza and Vosloorus hostel.

He was found in possession of a revolver and it was also established that in 2014, he had escaped from custody at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court after being found guilty of murder, armed robbery with aggravated circumstances and rape.

Ntengazi Mdlolo, 40 was also arrested at the hostel and was found in possession of an AK 47 and a pistol.

Meanwhile, Sandile Mhlungu, 29, was arrested in Orange Farm and was found in possession of a pump action shot gun, pistol, hand grenade and ammunition.

The pistol was subsequently traced as having been recently stolen in the area.

These five appeared in various Magistrate's Courts on Friday and are due back in court on Monday.

However, while another three suspects were arrested in Vosloorus - and an AK 47 with six magazines with ammunition seized - their case was provisionally withdrawn, pending further investigations.

A team of officials from the Gauteng Hawks, Crime Intelligence members from Kwazulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng, the Mpumalanga tracing team and Gauteng flying squad were behind the arrests.

