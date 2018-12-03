South Africa: 'Bogus' Teachers in Court for Faking Qualifications

Two teachers in Mpumalanga have been arrested for allegedly landing their jobs by using fake qualifications, the Hawks said on Sunday.

Sibongile Rose Khuzwayo, 48, and Nonjabulo Bahle Mabuza, 31, were arrested on Thursday and appeared in court on Friday, said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The two had practised as teachers at Seme Secondary School for eight and two years' respectively.

"It is alleged that the Mpumalanga Department of Education suffered a combined loss of more than R2.4m," she said.

The department apparently became suspicious about their qualifications in 2017 and asked them to resubmit their qualifications.

"The pair allegedly opted to resign. The department opened a case with the local police which was later transferred to the Hawks for further investigations and later arrested Khuzwayo and Mabuza for fraud."

The two will return to the Volkrust Regional Court on February 6.

Source: News24