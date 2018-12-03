2 December 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: ONLF Leadership Returns to Ethiopia

Tagged:

Related Topics

A delegation composed of senior leadership of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) arrived in Ethiopia this morning.

Upon arrival the delegation was received by Ahmed Shide, Chairperson of the Somali People's Democratic Party (SPDP), and Mustefa Omer, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Somali regional state.

Among members of the delegation include chair of the Front, Mohamed Umar.

A delegation from Kenya Somali politicians including Governor Ali Korane of Garissa and MP Yusuf Hassan was present.

"Who could have imagined this! Banners welcoming the ONLF leadership back home on the streets of Addis Ababa. I salute PM Abiy Ahmed @PMEthiopia "the blessed peacemaker" for engaging in dialogue and striking peace with the 🇪🇹's opposition and armed groups" Kenyan MP Yusuf Hassan tweeted.

The government and the Front signed a peace deal in the Eritrean capital Asmara last month.

The two sides reached a historic deal that allowed the ONLF to undertake peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia.

Somalia

Govt Official DG Said Jama Killed in Mogadishu Car Explosion

The Director General in the Ministry of Information Said Huke Jama was on Sunday killed when his car exploded from an… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.