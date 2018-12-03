Somalia: ONLF Leadership Returns to Ethiopia

A delegation composed of senior leadership of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) arrived in Ethiopia this morning.

Upon arrival the delegation was received by Ahmed Shide, Chairperson of the Somali People's Democratic Party (SPDP), and Mustefa Omer, Deputy Chief Administrator of the Somali regional state.

Among members of the delegation include chair of the Front, Mohamed Umar.

A delegation from Kenya Somali politicians including Governor Ali Korane of Garissa and MP Yusuf Hassan was present.

"Who could have imagined this! Banners welcoming the ONLF leadership back home on the streets of Addis Ababa. I salute PM Abiy Ahmed @PMEthiopia "the blessed peacemaker" for engaging in dialogue and striking peace with the 🇪🇹's opposition and armed groups" Kenyan MP Yusuf Hassan tweeted.

The government and the Front signed a peace deal in the Eritrean capital Asmara last month.

The two sides reached a historic deal that allowed the ONLF to undertake peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia.