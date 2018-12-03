1 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Tanzania: More Than 10 Somali Migrants Return Home From Uganda, Tanzania

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has helped 14 Somali migrants to voluntarily return home from Tanzania and Uganda following months of confinement in detention centers.

Hassan Ali Khaire, Prime Minister of Somalia confirmed the arrival of the Somalis in the capital, Mogadishu.

"We are happy to welcome back home 14 of our nationals who were incarcerated in Uganda and Tanzania," Khaire said on Wednesday evening.

"We continue to strive to secure the freedom of Somalis stranded or incarcerated abroad and facilitate their safe return home," he added.

According to the Somali government, more than 1,000 Somalis have been repatriated from Libya, India, Seychelles, Eritrea, Sudan, and Tanzania in the last 12 months.

Somalia continues to be characterized by migration flows, with internal displacement and irregular migration constituting major challenges.

