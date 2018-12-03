Somalia: Security Beefed Up in Baidoa Ahead of Presidential Election

The overall Security has been beefed up in Baidoa city ahead of a key presidential election on December 5, a day after troops from Mogadishu arrived in the regional capital.

Hundreds of police officers, security personnel were seen patrolling main streets on Saturday morning as presidential candidates are delivering their campaign speeches at parliament house.

Speaking to VOA Somali service, Southwest State security minister, Hassan Hussein said they have asked the Somali government to send police forces to the city to ensure security.

The upcoming election is dominated by concerns of interference from central Somalia as Federal lawmakers are calling for a peaceful and credible vote on December 5.

The Federal government is yet to comment on the allegations.