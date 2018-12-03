South Africa: Robben Island Museum Calls On Ex-Prisoners to Engage With Them

The Robben Island Museum has again responded to the Ex-Political Prisoners' Association (EPPA) requesting that the association engages with the museum.

This follows a media briefing on Thursday in which EPPA slammed the museum, demanding better management of the site which once housed South Africa's most prominent struggle veterans.

The museum's council chairperson Sibusiso Buthelezi said on Saturday in a statement the "sensationalism" of EPPA's claims detracted from the broader achievements that had been achieved in the running of the island.

"It is precisely these achievements that have created a balance between those ex-political prisoners who served on the island as opposed to other prisons in the country and other stakeholders of other layers of the history," he said.

Buthelezi said the balance meant that all stakeholders had equal status and that no stakeholder would have a more privileged relationship with the museum over others.

"For this, RIM [Robben Island Museum] remains unapologetic. We also continue to urge the EPPA and any other stakeholders that wish to engage with RIM to do so in a professional manner utilising the existing due processes and channels that are available," he said.

Meeting about boats

Among other grievances, EPPA has accused the museum's management of disregarding the experiences, contributions and welfare of former prisoners.

However, Buthelezi reiterated that EPPA had not submitted any list of the grievances to the museum two weeks ago as alleged in the organisation's press briefing.

READ: Robben Island Museum hits back at ex-prisoners after claims of bad management

"In fact, two weeks ago Mr Mpho Masemola (purportedly on behalf of the EPPA) and his business associate, Mr Johan van Heerden, the operator of the 'Madiba 1' ferry, met with the CEO of RIM who had responded to their request for a meeting," said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said at the meeting Masemola and his business associate informed the CEO of the Robben Island Museum about their intention to import a boat from outside the country.

Masemola and his associate were advised to follow supply chain management processes for contracting charter ferries, said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said the Robben Island Museum was not obliged to engage with an EPPA media release in public, but wanted to use the opportunity of publishing a statement to invite the EPPA and any of the museum's stakeholders to engage with it.

He said engaging would ensure that the historic role of Robben Island maximum security prison continued to serve as a reminder of the atrocities of apartheid and the triumph of the human spirit against extreme adversity.

"In so doing, we shall be acknowledging the role of those who were incarcerated there over centuries in shaping the South Africa of today. RIM shall carry this mandate without any intimidation or threats as the EPPA seems to suggest," he said.

Source: News24