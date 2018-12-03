2 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: ONLF Leaders to Arrive in Jigjiga, the Capital of Somali Regional State in Ethiopia

The leadership of the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF) is expected to arrive in Jigjiga town on Sunday. Authorities of Somali regional state are in the final stage to welcome the ONLF officials.

Speaking to the media, Abdikadir Hirmoge, the group's spokesman said the delegation will be accompanied by officials from regional and federal governments.

"The delegation will today be heading to Jigjiga town. Jigjiga Stadium will be meeting venue where they will address the public before holding talks with leaders from Somali region," he said.

Top officials of ONLF have returned to the country on Saturday from their base in Eritrea.

Led by Admiral Mohamed Omar, the delegation arrived at the Bole International Airport where they were received by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide and president of the Somali Regional State, Mustafa Omer.

Their return comes barely two weeks after hundreds of its fighters flew from the Eritrean capital, Asmara to the capital of Somali Regional State (SRS) Jijiga.

The government of Ethiopia and the Front signed a peace deal in the Eritrean capital Asmara last month.

The two sides reached a historic deal that allowed the ONLF to undertake peaceful political struggle in Ethiopia.

