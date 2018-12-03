Kenya: Diamond and Kenyan Girlfriend Make First Public Appearance - Photos

Photo: Nairobi News

Diamond Platnumz and his girlfriend, Tanasha Donna Oketch board a vehicle at the JKIA, Nairobi on December 01, 2018.

The Tanzanian singer early this week shared videos of himself and his new bae Tanasha Donna Oketch having quality time.

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz, who performed at a sold-out crowd in Thika Stadium on Saturday night, finally made his first public appearance with his new bae.

Tanasha Donna Oketch, who a presenter at NRG Radio, had the pleasure of receiving the Tanzanian crooner at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport earlier on Saturday as he arrived for his Wasafi Concert.

FALLEN IN LOVE

Diamond praised Tanasha saying she is the only one who has taken him seriously, making him fall completely in love with her.

BREAKUP

His revelations follows a series of flirtatious relationships with a string of ladies after he broke up with his baby mama socialite Zari Hassan early this year.

Tanasha who was featured as video vixen in Alikiba's video Nagharamia, is the ex-girlfriend of Kenyan actor Nick Mutuma.

The two broke up in August 2017 after dating for about seven months.