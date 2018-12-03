Sudan: Mamabolo - 'Fresh Waves of Displacement in Darfur's Jebel Marra' As UNAMID Withdraws

Khartoum — The Unamid Joint Special Representative, Jeremiah Mamabolo, told a press briefing on the status of the Unamid drawdown and exit strategy in Khartoum this morning that while security has improved in most parts of Darfur, the region still witnesses "fresh waves of displacement".

Mamabolo renewed his call to "the holdout movements including the Sudan Liberation Movement Abdelwahid (SLM-AW) to come to the negotiations table and join the immense efforts exerted by the international community and all the parties to achieve peace in Darfur and help the Darfuris have a better future".

Mamabolo: "Given the improved security in most parts of Darfur, civilians are reportedly returning gradually to their homes after years of displacement. However, Darfur still witnesses fresh waves of displacement, with a significant emphasis in Jebel Mara where intermittent hostilities between non-state armed groups and regular forces continue to directly affect civilians in the area. Approximately 16,000 people have been displaced into various camps and settlements in various localities in Jebel Marra in both South and Central Darfur, which represents an increase of 4,000 people since September 2018."

He said, however, that "with regard to the peacekeeping operations in the Jebel Marra area, the Mission has significantly reconfigured its military component and is reducing the force by 3,265 uniformed personnel by 31 December and by another 1,420 by the end of June 2019, to remain with a strength of 4,050 military personnel by end of June 2019".

Exit strategy

The Unamid Special Representative announced in his statement that the Mission's new headquarters in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, will be operational effective December 1 2018, and that its official inauguration is planned for the coming days.

Mamabolo pointed out that in terms of UN Security Council Resolution 2429, substantial progress has been made to Unamid's drawdown, particularly in the latter half of 2018.

"Unamid has already handed over eight team sites to the government of Sudan. These are El Sireaf, Um Baro and Korma in North Darfur; Labado and Shaeria in East Darfur; Mukhjar in Central Darfur; and Masteri and Mournei in West Darfur. Two others, Buram and Graida, in Sector South are due to be closed before the end of December.

"Likewise, Unamid has also handed over to the government of Sudan, three Community Policing Centers (CPC), namely El Salam, Otash and Derige in Sector South in October.

As to the three sector-headquarters: El Daein, El Geneina and Nyala, preparations are underway to complete their closure by 30 June 2019," Mamabolo said.

In the areas where Unamid is withdrawing, we will adopt a-whole-of-system approach which ensures that the UN Country Team will work with the Mission in the interest of continuity of stabilisation efforts. It is envisaged that the SLFs will be operational from January 2019, led by the relevant UNCT partners with the support of civilian staff and police officers provided by Unamid.