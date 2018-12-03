Ethiopia: Karama Praised Strategic Economic Relations With Ethiopia

Khartoum — The Minister of Industry and Trade, Dr. Musa Mohamed Karama, has praised economic relations between Sudan and Ethiopia and described them as strategic in all the economic and trade fields.

This came on Sunday when he received the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Sudan, Shiferaw Jarso, in presence of the State Minister at Industry and trade ministry, Dr. Abul-Bashar Abdul-Rahmen, Deputy of Neighboring state Management at Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador, Igbal Ishag.

The meeting discussed the relations between two countries in the field ofTrade and Industry cooperation.

Karama affirmed the importance of exchange experience and build abilities and training between two countries, facilitate of exchanging capitals and investment in laser and textile industry, besides establishing a free zone between two countries and activate border trade to exchange goods.

The meeting also discussed organizing Sudanese Ethiopian exhibition in Ethiopia to display productions and the exhibition should include Cultural, Folklores people's arts.

Karama, renewed keenness of his ministry to develop further the trade and industrial cooperation with Ethiopia and activate joint Ministerial committee between two countries and put a plan to achieve goals.

Abul-Bashar, affirmed the readiness of the Ministry to remove all obstacles that face progress of the Sudanese Ethiopian trade and industry exchange.

The Ethiopian ambassador affirmed the deepness of the trade and industry relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, expressing his keenness to work for cementing the bilateral relations to achieve interests of Sudanese and Ethiopian Peoples.