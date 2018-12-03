12 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Industry and Trade Minister Welcomes Indonesian Investment

Khartoum — The Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Musa Mohamed Karama, has welcomed the Indonesian investments in the state, affirming keenness of his ministry to facilitate Indonesian investments and to increase the trade exchange between two countries.

This came on Sunday when he met at his office the Indonesian ambassador to Khartoum, Adnan Rossalis.

The meeting discussed means of strengthening the economic, trade and industrial cooperation between two countries.

Adnan affirmed the keenness of his country to strengthen its relations with Sudan in all the economic, industry and trade fields.

