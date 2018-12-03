Namibia Finish Last At Diamond Challenge

Namibia finished bottom of the log after losing all their matches at the Netball Diamond Challenge netball tournament that concluded in Polokwane, South Africa on Saturday.

Namibia lost 78-28 to eventual champions South Africa on November 27, and followed that up with a 61-31 defeat to a SA President's team the next day.

On November 29, Namibia suffered their third defeat, going down 62-43 to Zimbabwe, and the following day they lost 55-48 to Botswana.

On Saturday, they lost their final match 68-36 to Zambia.

South Africa, meanwhile, won the title for the second successive year after winning all five their matches in dominant style.

On Saturday they sealed their title with a 73-44 victory against Zimbabwe. It was their fifth successive victory by more than 20 points, after they had previously beaten Zambia 57-36; the SA President's team 62-35 and Botswana 83-16.

"It's such a good feeling. I think the scoreline doesn't really mean much. What's means much is what we put on court today," SA captain Bongi Msomi was quoted as saying by BLD Communications after their win against Zimbabwe.

"Yesterday we weren't satisfied with what we did so today the plan was to go out hard and implement our strategies. It's been really amazing. As usual, there's always room to grow but this was a great performance. I'm really proud of the girls," added Msomi.

Summing up the tournament, South Africa coach Norma Plummer added: "I put the girls under a lot of pressure because I was introducing different strategies and tactics for them and I wanted them to implement them on court.

"Some of it came off really well, some of it they struggled a bit. I'm trying to make them self-sufficient in the pressure situations and I'm satisfied where they are now ahead of the Quad Series, where the games will be five times more difficult."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the SA President's XII, claimed a 58-35 victory over Botswana to finish second overall with four wins in five matches.

SA captain Msomi went on to win the Player of the Tournament award, while Rome Dreyer of South Africa won the Best Centre Court Player award; Diana Banda of Zambia won the Best Shooter award; and Pumza Maweni of South Africa won the Best Defender award.