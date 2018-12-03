Ghana: Pres Inaugurates NDPC Board

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday at a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, inaugurated a board to govern the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

The 43-member NDPC Board, chaired by Professor Stephen Adei, an economist, includes top government officials, technocrats, the Governor of Bank of Ghana, regional representatives, ex-officio members, among others

President Akufo-Addo told the board members that the country was counting on their ability to forge partnerships, irrespective of their political leanings, to design a comprehensive planning programme and policy that would shape and accelerate the county's development.

"The people of Ghana decided to organise their lives under the aegis of a democratic constitution. It is, therefore, envisaged that there would be competition for political power in our State by political parties. That, therefore, means that every four years the possibility exists for one party or another to be in office, " he explained.

President Akufo-Addo said "If indeed the work you are to do is to be successful, it means that you have to take into account this possibility that quite different parties, with different understandings, different manifestoes, and different commitments would occupy government at one stage or the other.

"Your ability to design a programme for our nation should enable the development of our nation to take place despite changes in the face of the Executive," he said.

President Akufo-Addo urged the members to eschew political considerations in the discharge of their work, adding, "The opportunity you have is not to litigate or mediate your political differences. That's not the purpose of this body, you are there to help the President of the day make intelligent choices for the nation in terms of the planning and development of our country."

"Recognising the constitutional imperatives that we all live by, it means that those in the commission would not necessarily be of one mind, the change of political allegiance or choice, but that really ought not to affect the quality of work required of you.

"It is not an easy task that you've been assigned to do under the constitution... it requires maximum integrity on your part, recognition of what are the realities of our nation, what are the best methods of prosecuting the agenda of national development," President Akufo-Addo said.

"It is not an easy task but I have great confidence in the people being assembled here. I am confident that this very difficult task conferred on you would be one you would be able to discharge with credit to yourselves and to the progress and well-being of the nation," President Akufo-Addo told the board.

He assured that his administration would support the work of the board and work with the members in transparency and sincerity.

Prof. Adei, on behalf of the board, thanked the President for the opportunity and confidence reposed in the members and expressed the commitment to do its best to put forward a policy that would aid the transformation agenda of government.

Earlier, the President swore into office two newly appointed members of the Public Services Commission board.

They are Mrs Janet Amapadu Fofie, who will chair the PSC board and Mr Michael Nana Yaw Aduhene Adu-Darko

President Akufo-Addo administered their Oaths of Office and Secrecy and urged them to ensure an orderly and efficient Public Service.