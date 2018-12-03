South Africa: Fighting Historical Injustice for Housing in Inner-City Johannesburg

analysis

On Friday the Socio-Economic Rights Institute, in partnership with the Inner City Federation, launched its first community practice note that reflects on the long battle for affordable housing citizens continue to face in inner-city Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg has introduced a "military-style" campaign to clear unlawfully occupied buildings by applying "shock and awe" tactics to reclaim "hijacked" buildings. It has so far conducted 39 raids on 11 unlawfully occupied buildings between 30 June 2017 and 3 May 2018, according to the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) community practice report.

SERI's community practice note is part of its Social Movements Series that "examines different social movements and community-based networks advocating for socio-economic development for poor and vulnerable people in different contexts in South Africa".

In this particular series, the institute looks at the fight for decent housing in inner-city Johannesburg by residents who have organised themselves into the Inner City Federation (ICF), a coalition of "tenants and unlawful occupiers" from more than 40 buildings, who advocate for housing and basic services and fight...