2 December 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Fighting Historical Injustice for Housing in Inner-City Johannesburg

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nkateko Mabasa

On Friday the Socio-Economic Rights Institute, in partnership with the Inner City Federation, launched its first community practice note that reflects on the long battle for affordable housing citizens continue to face in inner-city Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg has introduced a "military-style" campaign to clear unlawfully occupied buildings by applying "shock and awe" tactics to reclaim "hijacked" buildings. It has so far conducted 39 raids on 11 unlawfully occupied buildings between 30 June 2017 and 3 May 2018, according to the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) community practice report.

SERI's community practice note is part of its Social Movements Series that "examines different social movements and community-based networks advocating for socio-economic development for poor and vulnerable people in different contexts in South Africa".

In this particular series, the institute looks at the fight for decent housing in inner-city Johannesburg by residents who have organised themselves into the Inner City Federation (ICF), a coalition of "tenants and unlawful occupiers" from more than 40 buildings, who advocate for housing and basic services and fight...

South Africa

'Chaos', 'Mass Muggings' After Global Citizen Festival

Dozens of revelers who attended the Global Citizen Festival at the FNB Stadium on Sunday have taken to social media to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.