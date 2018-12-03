South Africa: Expropriation Without Compensation Set to Pass Next Hurdle, but There's a Long Road Ahead

analysis

Land expropriation without compensation is set to pass its second parliamentary hurdle on Tuesday when the National Assembly debates and votes on the joint constitutional review committee report for changing Section 25 of the Constitution. With AfriForum's interdict bid dismissed last week, it's all eyes on the House even if it's pretty much a done deal on the numbers, given the EFF and ANC bromance on this. But there's a series of steps still to be taken -- and it's not a straight path.

The National Assembly will have passed about 11 Bills in two weeks before it closes for 2018, excluding the four Money Bills such as the Adjustments Appropriation Bill and tax amendment draft laws needed to give effect to the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). A back-of-the-napkin calculation shows broadly that is more draft laws passed in a two-week period than the whole of the rest of the year, again excluding the Money Bills related to February's Budget.

Part of this efficiency drive is the usual year-end rush, exacerbated in 2018 as some three...