Ghana: Japan Motors Supports National Farmers Day Celebration

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has handed over a Yamaha Outboard Motor, five units Yamaha Generators and a Yamaha All terrain vehicle to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) towards the celebration of this year's National Farmers Day.

Mr Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors accompanied by Mrs Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager were present at both the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and the Ministry of Agriculture to hand over the donation to the National Farmers' Day Organising Committee.

Speaking to the media after the donation, Mr Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah noted that Japan Motors recognises the importance of farming and this has informed its decision to invest in best agricultural practice with the supply of quality equipment and vehicles including 4-wheel drive pickups, Cross Country vehicles, robust Yamaha motorcycles to help farmers increase production.

"We are here today to support the 34th Farmers Day celebration because as a true citizen that sees the essence of agriculture, we endorse any effort Government makes to motivate farmers. A reason we have consistently supported the farmers day celebration since its introduction," he said.

Mrs Harriet Esi Mensah, Marketing Manager-JMTC observed agricultural growth as a major drive of poverty reduction, employment generation and the surest commitment to ensuring food security adding that "JMTC will channel more of its marketing strategies towards introducing its quality equipments and vehicles to farmers to engage in large production to boost returns."

Receiving the Japan Motors donation at MOFA, Mr Kenedy Osei Nyarko, Dep. Minister of Agric in charge of perennial crops commended Japan Motors and various companies who have come forth with items to support the celebration.