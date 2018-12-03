Ghana: Second Lady Launches Financial Aid Scheme

Bogoso — The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has launched a financial aid scheme, to support small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) formed by women in the Prestea-Huni Valley Constituency at Bogoso in the Western Region.

Dubbed, 'Obaapa Micro Loans Scheme,' the scheme is the initiative of the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

With a seed capital of GH¢100,000, the initiative will be managed by the Wassa Hemaa Foundation, an organisation set up by the MP to execute her development projects, in collaboration with the Fiaseman Rural Bank.

At the launch of the scheme on Saturday, Mrs Bawumia made a personal donation of GH¢20,000 in support of the initiative, and appealed to the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

"We know how industrious we are as Ghanaian women. We perfectly manage our businesses and our homes without any worries. I, therefore, plead that when we take the money, we invest it in our businesses, to grow and expand it. If we do it well, it is for the good of ourselves and our children," she stated.

The Second Lady said the government was focused on ensuring that all promises it made to Ghanaians, including the Free Senior High School (SHS), One District, One Factory, agriculture modernisation through Planting for Food and Jobs were implemented to the benefit of the citizenry.

Mrs Bawumia asked the constituents to disregard critics of the government and help the government in its transformation agenda geared towards alleviating their plights.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi said the scheme was in fulfillment of a campaign promise to support women businesses and help improve the living standards of the constituents.

For a start, she said each beneficiary would be due GH¢500, which could increase to more than GH¢5,000, if they invest it properly in their business.

In addition to the financial aid scheme for women in SMEs, the MP stated that her outfit was engaged in other developmental activities in the constituency.

Mrs Oteng-Gyasi mentioned the donation of 50 cocoa spraying machines and 100 boots as part of the cocoa seedlings project to promote high yields, construction of six boreholes in various communities with a further six in the offing, start of solar project, renovation of the Children's Ward of the Bogoso Government Hospital and the provision of an incubator.

The MP said she was liaising with a company to refurbish the community library with an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Centre while all students in the constituency were required to be part of the extra-classes programme initiated when she assumed office.

Head of Loans of Fiaseman Rural Bank, Samuel Asare, said the bank would deliver SMEs management and training to beneficiaries, as part of the initiative, to maximise their output.

The event also saw five women of the constituency honoured for their commitment to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and promotion of women development.