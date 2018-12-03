Ghana: Reconstitute Governing Councils of Colleges of Education - TEWU Appeals to Government

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union, TEWU, has appealed to the government to hasten the reconstitution of the governing councils for the colleges of education just as it has done for the public universities and the technical universities to make them fully functional.

A statement signed and issued by Mr Augustine Saakuur Karbo,General Secretary, TEWU in Accra on Friday said the absence of governing councils for the colleges of education was affecting their operations in terms of how certain decisions that were supposed to affect staff, are left in the hands of management which may be subjected to so many manipulation and arbitrariness.

"There is no doubt that governing councils are critical in every institution because they are higher decision making bodies, with the sole responsibility of fashioning out policies, programmes as well as taking major decisions for implementation by the management," the statement said.

The statement said, "The leadership of TEWU sees the current development regarding the issue of Colleges of Education, Teachers Association of Ghana, CETAG and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission as unfortunate. This is because the governing councils would have played a major role in dealing with the concerns of the tutors like market premium and other allowances like the Category 2 and 3 allowances."

It said issues of understaffing, student graduation, promotions of senior staff among others were being affected due to the absence of the councils.

"Also there are certain managerial staff that are appointed by the Governing Council, and our members are qualified for these appointments, so with no governing councils in place, managements have no mandate to do so. Meanwhile the members in those categories are performing the functions of which they are qualified academically, coupled with experience, and other things. But all these are lagging behind because there are no governing councils," the statement said.

Besides that, the statement said decisions on staff recruitment both teaching and non-teaching would need approval from the governing councils.

"There is serious under staffing at the colleges of education, as some staff have been reassigned back to the Ghana Education Service. It is therefore important to replace those who have been reassigned to GES, based on the current dispensation where the colleges of education are now under the National Council for Tertiary Education. Also some people have gone on retirement following the transition from the then colleges of education, which were under the Ghana Education Service," the statement said.