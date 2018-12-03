Africa: 10 Africans Unsettled in the English Premier League - #6 Mo Elneny

Of course, it is nice to see the likes of Mo Salah, Percy Tau and Hakim Ziyech shine for their nations over the most recent international break but it also raises questions about some popular names who are finding themselves in sticky situations. There are a number of African players dubbed to be the next Sergio Ramos and Xavis of this world but are currently unsettled at club level. Their potential is endangered by their lack of game time. Here's a list of the XI players whose progress has stalled. What better time to look at these than now when the January transfer window is fast encroaching?

CM - Mohamed Elneny

Egyptian international Mo Elneny is no newcomer to this feisty topic about African talent being wasted in some of the top clubs in Europe. The 26-year old looks comfortable being used as a fringe player in the post-Arsene Wenger era at The Arsenal. There are not many midfielders with his passing range in the locker but a lot of questions are raised about his defensive contribution. Compared to the other midfielders in the Arsenal team, he looks a part but does not offer something extra to make him stand out ahead of Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Aaron Ramsey. Maybe his best position is as a box-to-box midfielder free of defensive duties and Arsenal will not offer him that.

Verdict: The Egyptian should find a smaller club like Bournemouth, Burnley or Huddersfield where he can cement a starting berth and break teams on the counter with his quick passes.