Malawi Coffee Growers Cry Foul

Over 1000 coffee growers in Chitipa are crying foul over delayed payments of their commodity, saying this is impacting negatively on their daily lives and families.

One of the farmers Wilson Silungwe said the farmers sold their coffee to Misuku Coffee Cooperatives five months ago but are yet to get payment.

"We have school children who needs fees, we need money to buy fertilizer for our food crops but it seems they are not yet ready to pay us. The survival is really tough," he said.

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace coordinator in the district Mwai Shaba asked the government to find alternative market for the farmers.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Gray Nyandule Phiri asked for more time before he could give a comment on the matter.

The chairman of Misuku Coffee Cooperative Mathias Msukwa said the farmers should not despair because they will be paid this month.

Malawi exports 1 000 tonnes of coffee grown on 1 500 hectares earning the country $3 million (K2.1 billion).