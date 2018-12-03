Malawi: MCP Demands Probe Into Party Flags Burning in Mangochi

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has angrily reacted to the uprooting and subsequent burning of its party flags in Mangochi on Saturday by suspected ruling party cadets and have since demanded a thorough probe by Malawi Police.

A clip posted in social media platforms shows young men clad in Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) t-shirts uprooting the party flags, putting them together and burning them in full view of people.

MCP publicist Maurice Munthali said the party needs nothing but justice so that all the culprits are taken to book.

"DPP is associated with acts of terror, police should investigate this matter, they should go to the bottom of it. These are DPP cadets sent to cause mayhem," said Munthali.

But DPP spokeman who is also Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholous Dausi cast doubt that perpetrators were DPP cadets.

"As a party, we will investigate the matter," said Dausi.

However, Ernest Thindwa, a political scientist at Chancellor College said the police cannot probe an issue to do with DPP cadets, saying the police fears the cadets.

"The police are powerless, incapacitated before the ruling party cadets. Any investigation can yield nothing," said Thindwa.

Newly established UTM party vehicle as well as that of a member of parliament in Mzimba Agnes Nyalonje were burnt to ashes in Mangochi a day before Vice-President Saulos Chilima addressed a rally in the lakeshore district.

The police are yet to come up with a report months after the incident.