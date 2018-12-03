3 December 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: K6.5bn for Maternity Wings, Health Facilities - Muluzi Hails Donors Support

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Donors have put together K6.5 billion for the construction of maternity wings and health facilities in the country.

Health minister Atupele Muluzi has said Norway, Germany and United Kingdom has put together the money primarily to decongest materning wings.

"This money is available. We just want to expediate the process of starting the construction of the maternity wings and the health facilities," he said.

He said apart from decongesting maternity wings, the money will help reduce the distance people cover to get treatment from a public health facility as new ones will be constructed.

Districts which are to benefit from the grant are Machinga, Zomba and Mulanje.

The maternity mortality stands at 634 per live births per 100 000 live deaths.

