South Africa: Jeff Radebe Challenges Necsa Board Over Proper Governance

analysis

Independent reports are being received by EE Publishers that energy minister Jeff Radebe has asked the Necsa board to provide reasons why it should not be removed, and that issues relating to the Necsa chairman are central to this matter.

It appears that the issues raised by the minister with the Necsa board concern matters of governance, engagements with Russian nuclear interests and possible unauthorised research reactor deals with Russia's Rusatom, overseas trips by the Necsa chairman, unauthorised media releases, articles and/or communications, and apparent conflicts of interest.

Formal questions have been put to Minister Radebe, to Necsa chairman Dr Kelvin Kemm and to Necsa CEO Phumzile Tshelane, including a request for confirmation as to whether the reports being received are correct or not, and/or whether there is any substance to these reports, to which Necsa has replied:

"The Necsa board and the minister of energy are engaged in discussions relating to the proper governance of the corporation. These engagements constitute the normal board and shareholder engagements and cannot be, at this stage, carried out in newspapers. Necsa expects that the outcomes may be...