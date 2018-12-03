Western Sahara: 14th Edition of Fisahara Kicks Off in Wilaya of Dakhla

Wilaya of Dakhla — The 14th edition of the International Film Festival in Western Sahara (FISAHARA) under the theme: "Enhancing cultural front for protection of national identity" was launched Sunday evening in the wilayaof Dakhla.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Governor of Dakhla, Salek Baba Hasna, and Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture, Ahmoudi Labsir, along with foreign delegations and a large gathering of the population of the wilaya.

In his speech, the governor welcomed the participants, stressing the readiness of the authorities and masses of the wilaya for the success of the cultural editions (the Regional Festival of Culture, Film Festival).

The festival continues until Wednesday and is attended by delegations from Algeria, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and other countries from all over the world, in addition to supporters of the Sahrawi cause.

A number of films will be screened for filmmakers, as well as films dealing with the Sahara issue on its political and social aspects.

