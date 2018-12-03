Tanzania: 15 Bus Drivers Held Over Violating Laws

POLICE in Morogoro Region have arrested 15 bus drivers during an operation for curbing accidents along Morogoro-Iringa highway.

The drivers violated various traffic rules and regulations, according to Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mtafungwa.

The RPC told reporters that the operation was conducted along Morogoro-Iringa Road, especially at Iyovi area in Mikumi, which is characterised by hills and sharp corners.

He said the area had been a dark spot, and that most drivers ignored road signs. According to the RPC, most drivers were arrested for failure to observe speed limit signs, overloading and driving buses with technical problems.

" I led the operation myself from Iyovu area to Ruaha Mbuyuni; this is one of the most accidentprone areas; we have arrested these drivers for various reasons, but most of them are reckless and don'tobserve traffic rules," he said, adding: "The area has sharp corners and hills that do not allow drivers to see the other side easily, but most of them dare to overtake each other and end up causing fatal accidents," he remarked.

The RPC said his office would conduct periodic operations through the traffic department to ensure that all drivers adhered to the rules and regulations as required by law.

"We are looking forward to conducting patrols in all areas; drivers have to choose between adherence to the law or face sanctions," he remarked.

He said more police officers had been assigned road patrol duties along Morogoro-Iringa Road and other areas of Morogoro Region.

He said the arrested drivers would be arraigned today. He asked other drivers to observe traffic signs and avoid violating the law.