Tanzania: Insurers Design Three-Day Premium for Passengers

STAKEHOLDERS in insurance sector have designed an affordable cover targeting all passengers where a beneficiary can take a three-day premium.

The passenger premium, according to the designers, starts at as low as 200/- being a contribution per day for three days.

Other covers for six months will pay 15,000/- and 25,000/- for a year.

Tan management Insurance Brokers, Marketing Manager Mr Johnson Wariko told participants during the launch of micro-insurance fundamental course that his company came up with the transport insurance scheme to enable many to take covers.

"Compensations will be offered to those involved in motor vehicle accidents only-meaning riding cars, trains, marine vessels and flights," Mr Wariko said.

However, he said the covers are available through mobile phones after a would-bebeneficiary purchase a 'Safari Voucher' enter the number and pay for the insurance.

The service started two weeks ago. The age of the clients should be between 18 and 75 years old and any accident should be reported within 48 hours but bicycles and tricycles are not involved under the scheme.

The course was part of four institutions sponsorship that wants 50 per cent of the population to access insurance products in the next ten years.

The four sponsored are Insurance Institute of Tanzania (IIT), Institute of Finance Management (IFM), Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) and Financial Sector Deepening Trust (FSDT) and want many to cover themselves before bad situation happened.

The initiative was revealed over the weekend during the launch of micro-insurance fundamentals course, aimed at encouraging insurers to keep on brainstorming and come up with insurance products, affordable for people with low incomes.

A client is required to buy the voucher from any kiosk labelled 'Bima Time and Jubilee Insurance Company of Tanzania Limited', and scratches to reveal a secret number then follow directives.

In case the death the family of the beneficiary receives compensation of 1.0m/- for a threeday cover, which one purchases for 200/- for three days.

Those taking a cover for six months paying 15,000/- will be compensated with 2.5m/- while those paying 25,000/- for a year will get 3.0m/-.

In case a beneficiary sustains injuries will receive a compensations of 25 per cent of the amount paid in case of death for all premiums.

TIRA Commissioner Dr Baghayo Saqwale said they encouraged insurers to come up with micro premiums in area of health, farm crops, livestock, fishery and SMEs.

"The partnership on this programme centred to equip insurers with required skills to serve those who are left out from insurance cycle," he said.

FSDT Operations Director Ms Irene Madeje said the training programme was an executive introductory course to micro - insurance business cases.