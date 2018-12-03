Tanzania: World Antibiotic Awareness Week Commemorations in Tanzania

The United Republic of Tanzania joined the global community to observe World Antibiotic Awareness Week from 12-18 November 2018 with the overall theme "Think Twice. Seek Advice". This year, a number of sub-themes have been introduced to showcase the immense work underway to tackle antimicrobial resistance, and which demonstrate how antibiotics are linked between humans, animals and the environment.

The Education and Awareness Technical Working Group in collaboration with the Multi-Stakeholders Coordination Committee on AMR provided technical support in planning for the week-long events and ensure that the One Health Approach is well communicated in the public awareness messages.

Printed WAAW posters and brochures have been distributed and two AMR awareness symposiums have been organized in Mwanza and Dar es Salaam. The media has also been engaged in message dissemination and press statements by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries and WHO.