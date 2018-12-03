Tanzania Welcomes the New WHO Representative, Dr. Tigest Ketsela

The newly appointed World Health Organization Representative to Tanzania, Dr Tigest Mengestu had the honour to pay a courtesy call to the Honorable Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Ummy A. Mwalimu (MP) in her offices in Dodoma.The Honorable Minister gave a warm welcome to Dr Tigest to the United Republic of Tanzania for her new assignment. She mentioned the current health priorities of the country as follows; maternal and adolescent health, health security and HIV prevention. She acknowledged the excellent technical support received from WHO in Public Health Security such that the National Plans for Health Security are in place and are operational.

Dr Tigest thanked the Honorable Minister for her warm welcome and reiterated that Tanzania is one of the priority countries of the Regional Office in Africa and therefore a lot of investment is going on through the new General Plan of Work 13. She was happy to ensure that all the technical guidance that was required from her organization would be accorded to the Ministry of Health in the most credible and efficient manner.