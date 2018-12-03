Tanzania/Congo-Kinshasa: Makambo On Focus As Yanga Test TZ Prisons

WILL Congolese striker Haritier Makambo score again today to claim the golden boot race's helm? Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya will tell it all when Young Africans face Tanzanian Prisons.

It will be their first Southern Highlands fixture for Yanga and this match will tell if the club's 13-match unbeaten run is a reality.

The Jangwani Street side has won eleven out of their 13-league matches, collecting a total of 35 points in the process.

A win to team side will see them maintain the helm while at the same time stretching their unbeaten run. Until now, only two teams Yanga and Azam are yet to concede defeats.

From a nut shell, it seems what Yanga Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera said in one of his press conferences in Dar es Salaam is now being materialised.

"I like playing away matches unlike with home games because when you play away, you do not have pressure than the way you do at your own territory," Zahera was quoted as saying one day.

On the other hand, the going seems tough for Tanzania Prisons who now tails the 20- team table with 10 points from 14 games as they have managed to win one match, drew 7 and lost six encounters respectively.

Tanzania Prison's only win of the season was the 2-0 victory they registered after pounding Alliance FC at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya in the third round of the unfolding campaign hence they would be willing to post a positive results from the home venue.

However, the Sokoine Stadium is usually the difficult venue by league giants like Simba, Yanga and Azam FC whereby in most cases, they do fail to garner maximum three points from the Southern highland Zone of the country.

Yanga will approach the game with positive mentality following their impressive 3-0 win over JKT Tanzania at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday with goals from Heritier Makambo, Mrisho Ngassa and Ibrahim Ajibu causing the damage.

Makambo can today leapfrog Emmanuel Okwi and Meddie Kagere as far as golden boot chase is concerned since the trio has scored 7 goals apiece.

In terms of goals scored, Yanga also leads the ladder with 24 goals, surpassing their traditional rivals Simba who have netted 23 goals from 13 assignments after conceding four goals respectively.

League debutants Biashara United is the only side to have scored few goals (4) from their 14 encounters, conceding 9 goals in the process.