Tanzania: Taekwondo Association Unveils Grassroots Project

PLANS are underway to make Taekwondo a popular martial art to the youth all over the country in a move aimed to groom highly disciplined, physically and mentally society.

That was disclosed yesterday by the Secretary General of Tanzania Taekwondo Federation Dar es Salaam region, Golyama Kilowoko during the certificate hand over occasion to the eight Taekwondo martial artists who have passed black belt course.

In the occasion held at United African University of Tanzania (UAUT) Kibada campus in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, eight martial artists out of 120 trainees graduated to the black belt stage.

"We want to see Taekwondo widely practiced by youth all over country since the art is very essential in building fit and highly disciplined society and by doing that we will be preparing good future leaders," said Kilowoko.

The black belt recipients were Shaaban Kimokole, Medard Mswahili, John Claud, Godwill Mdomba, Evody Chalamila, Constantino Msigwa, Yohana Kobelo and Kassimu Mtwiku.

The recipients attended the two-year course supervised by Grand Master Myungchul Choi who holds Black belt Dan 9.

Adding, the Taekwondo trainer at the university, Master Kyooyeun Choi said the art helps much in building strong bones and muscles of a child while growing up.