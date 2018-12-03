Tanzania/Swaziland: Simba - We Will Fight to Win

TANZANIAN envoys in CAF Champions League, Simba left yesterday for Mbabane, Eswatini ahead of tomorrow return leg match against hosts Mbabane Swallows.

The players who left early yesterday promised Tanzanians and the club's fans that they will fight hard to ensure they win again after a 4-1 home victory Wednesday last week at the National Stadium.

The team's Ivorian defender, Serge Pascal Wawa told the 'Daily News' at Julius Nyerere International Airport(JNIA) that a victory not a draw is their target in the away match.

"We are not going there to defend, but to fight and win despite having a huge 3-goal advantage," said Wawa who joined Simba this season after previously serving Azam FC and El Mereikh of Sudan.

He said they know that the best prize to the fans is victory regardless whether it is garnered at home or away. "We are heading for away victory, if they managed to score one goal in Dar es Salaam we can too score many goals away in Mbabane," insisted Wawa.

In retrospect, Simba skipper John Bocco and the 'hitman' Meddie Kagere are also hoping for the success in their away match mission.

The twin strikers were part of the 21 strongman squad that left yesterday for clash at Mavuso Sport Center in capital Mbabane.

After a hefty 4-1 victory at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Wednesday, Patrick Aussems side will need just a draw of any kind or avoid a defeat of more than two goals to progress into the first round of the continental top tier clubs championship.

Speaking about the game, Simba's Rwandese international striker, Kagere said all players know that they need to finish off their opponent to ensure their passage into the next round of the tournament.

"We know Mbabane Swallows is a good team and we are aware that they will be prepared for revenge, especially at their home ground but we believe we will overcome the challenge.

Our technical bench has worked on the mistakes we made in the first leg and we will go there even stronger," said Kagere. His sentiment was echoed by skipper Bocco, who said they are ready for an away challenge.

The Msimbazi street based club, Head of Information and Communication, Haji Manara said the contingent of 30 members, whereby 21 of them are players left yesterday.

The team, according to Manara, left around 6am aboard Ethiopian Airline to Johannesburg, South Africa, where they would connect another flight to Mbabane on the same day.

Manara urged the team members and fans as well as all country's football supporters to pray for the success of Simba and Mtibwa Sugar, who will also travel to Seychelles to face Northern Dynamo in CAF Confederation Cup, preliminary round return leg.

Simba are being cautious ahead of the Tuesday clash in Mbabane, so as to avoid what their colleagues Azam FC faced when they played Mbabane Swallows in the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

After winning 1-0 at the Chamazi Complex in Dar es Salaam on March 12th 2017 with the lone winner netted by Joseph Mahundi, Swallows turned the tables against the 'ice cream makers' in the return leg, after posting a 3-0 win in Mbabane and the hosts cruised into the next round on 3-1 aggregate.

Azam blamed the defeat on various challenges they faced in Mbabane, including harassment from Swallows supporters before and during the match.