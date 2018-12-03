South Africa: Sea Point Woman's Body Recovered After Chapman's Peak Fall

The body of a woman who fell to her death on Sunday from the Lookout Point at Chapman's Peak in Cape Town has been recovered, paramedics said.

It is believed that the 31-year-old woman was celebrating her birthday when she slipped and fell.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the NSRI in the Kommetjie and Hout Bay areas were "activated following eyewitness reports of a woman who had fallen from the cliff".

The Western Cape's EMS ambulance and EMS rescue squads responded, together with the SA Police Service and Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team.

"On arrival on the scene, it was found that a woman from Sea Point had slipped and fallen over the edge at Lookout Point."

"She was celebrating her birthday with her family," said Lambinon.

He told News24 that he could not comment on whether the spot from where the woman fell was dangerous terrain.

"Rescuers were deployed to the scene on a cliff face below Lookout Point by the Skymed rescue helicopter, by NSRI sea rescue craft, and WSAR and EMS technicians deployed in a high angle rescue operation.

"Sadly, the woman succumbed to injuries sustained in the fall."

Her body was recovered and taken into the care of forensic pathology services.

Family were cared for on the scene by police, together with a police trauma counsellor, NSRI crew and EMS rescue paramedics.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

Source: News24