Somalia: Tension Brewing On the Outskirts of Jowhar Following Battle

Reports from Jowhar indicate that the fighting took place at the outskirts of the town, which is the regional capital of Middle Shabelle.

The tension which is brewing between two tribal militias who fought in the area in the past few days forced many families to flee their houses and seek shelters nearby villages.

Meanwhile, Somali military forces were reported to have left for the battle zones to de-escalate the tension and prevent the continuation of the war in Mandheere and Kongo.

Abdullahi Mohamed, one of the Somali military commanders in the region, told Radio Shabelle that the two sides welcomed the peace efforts by the Somali government.