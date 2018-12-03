3 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Announced the Resumption of Passport Issuance

Tagged:

Related Topics

A statement from the Immigration and Naturalization Authority said the resumption of the Somali passport issuance after days-long hiatus.

The agency has announced that it is extremely saddened by the convenience of passport issuance and apologized to the public at large.

The statement further said that the agency in the past few days has been developing and reforming the Somali passport system and will resume operations on Tuesday 4 December.

The Somali Immigration department has succeeded to open centers in cities in the country, thereby facilitating the public access to the passport in their regions.

Somalia

Robow Coalition Question New Southwest Poll Dates

A coalition led by former Alshabaab deputy leader Mukhtar Robow has stated that the December 19th new date set by the… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.