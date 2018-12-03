Somalia: Govt Announced the Resumption of Passport Issuance

A statement from the Immigration and Naturalization Authority said the resumption of the Somali passport issuance after days-long hiatus.

The agency has announced that it is extremely saddened by the convenience of passport issuance and apologized to the public at large.

The statement further said that the agency in the past few days has been developing and reforming the Somali passport system and will resume operations on Tuesday 4 December.

The Somali Immigration department has succeeded to open centers in cities in the country, thereby facilitating the public access to the passport in their regions.