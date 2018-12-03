Rwanda: Women's Football - She-Amavubi Take On Cleveland Ambassadors in Friendly

The national women's football team, She-Amavubi, face US Women's Premier League side Cleveland Ambassadors in a friendly match this afternoon at Umuganda Stadium. Kick-off 3pm.

The two teams meet in one of their two lined-up friendly matches, with the second and last slated for December 8 at Kigali Stadium.

The friendly matches are organized by Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) in partnership with Ambassadors football and ADPER Rwanda.

She-Amavubi, an all-star team selected from the best in domestic women's football league, were summoned for training last week under the watchful eye of Hussein Habimana, the Ferwafa Technical Director.

According to Ferwafa, the friendly matches will give young players in the country an opportunity to train and interact with Cleveland Ambassadors.

This publication understands that the visiting delegation will hold training sessions with 300 kids (between 10 and 15 years of age) in Kigali, Rubavu and Muhanga.

Upon the completion of the two-week programme, Ambassadors Football will donate different football equipment, which will help the youngsters in their daily football development activities.

She-Amavubi have not played a single match since July when they finished at the bottom of this year's CECAFA Women Senior Challenge.

Kilimanjaro Queens of Tanzania retained the title, followed by She Cranes of Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya's Harambee Starlets, in that order.

Today

Rwanda Vs Cleveland Ambassadors 15:00