Ghana: We've Managed the Economy Well - - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said his administration, within twenty-three (23) months, has worked to strengthen the fundamentals of the economy.

According to President Akufo-Addo, an improved macro-economy is a fundamental requirement for stimulating the investments needed for the significant expansion and growth of the economy, and the generation of wealth and jobs.

"This has resulted in the growing stability of the macro-economy and the cedi, reduction in inflation and interest rates. At the halfway stage of my government's tenure, we have proven, by all accounts, to be good managers of the Ghanaian economy, and we have made significant progress in all aspects of our nation's life and towards the realisation of the vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid," he said.

The President made this known last Saturday, when he delivered a speech at the 12th Graduation Ceremony of Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture, at Akropong, Akuapem, in the Eastern Region.

Citing a number of indices to back this assertion, he indicated that, the recent announcement by the World Bank of Ghana's improvement by six places in the ranking on the ease of doing business rank; and the 'threat' by the Paramount Chief of the Tepa Traditional Area to chase out troublemakers with food, instead of stones - bumper harvest in Tepa occasioned by the programme for "Planting for Food and Jobs" - as a result of the prudent management of the economy.

"The story of Benjamin Appiah Larbi and Joshua Ohene, aged 30 and 32 years respectively, who, because of Free SHS, had now gone back to school; the revitalisation of the National Health Insurance Scheme which is making the NHIS card work again," he said, were other examples.

The President continued, the "employment of some 100,000 young men and women through NABCO; or in bringing relief to the Ghanaian people, and spurring on business and industry, through significant reductions of utility tariffs, contrary to the experience of the previous 8 years which had witnessed only systematic increases in utility tariffs are examples of how positively our policies have impacted positively on the lives of every Ghanaian and in every part of the country."

In spite of these successes, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged that Government still has work to do towards putting the country onto the path of progress and prosperity.

"That is why I need the support of every Ghanaian, especially the support and prayers of the Church and institutions such as ACI, to help me and my government carry out our mandate successfully," he added.

Renewal of relationship

With the late Adeline Akufo-Addo, mother of President Akufo-Addo, being the first Ghanaian to make a "substantial contribution" to ACI for its work, the President indicated that she did so because of her belief in the vision and mission of the institution.

"Her death, in 2004, did not stop her progeny from continuing to sustain her legacy of support. On behalf of her children and grandchildren, I express our gratitude for the decision taken by the Institute to name one of its buildings in her honour," he said.

The President continued, "I unveiled the plaque symbolising the renaming of the building a few minutes ago, and all we can say to the management and staff of the Institute is thank you, and may God continue to bless you."

To the graduands, President Akufo-Addo urged them to rise up to their religious responsibilities, and stimulate the desired motivational spirit of renewal and transformation towards effective nation-building.

"I do not have to remind you that you have chosen a life of service, giving to and helping others. Feel the need to spread the good news, and to live up to the goal of the Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission, and Culture, which is to 'be a pacesetting academic and pastoral institution, training Christian workers and leaders for effective mission in the African context'," the President admonished.