Mauritius: Minister Jhugroo Effects Site Visit At Longères Tôles in Tombeau Bay to Take Stock of Relocation Progress

The Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Purmanund Jhugroo effected a site visit at Longères Tôles, Tombeau Bay, on 30 November 2018, to take stock of the relocation progress of some 150 families who will benefit from housing units of the National Housing Development Company Ltd (NHDC).

The Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment, Mr Alain Wong, the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations, Employment and Training, Mr Soodesh Callichurn, the Managing Director of the NHDC, Mr Gilles L'Entêté, and other personalities were present on this occasion.

In a statement, Minister Jhugroo highlighted that these 150 families are being relocated in temporary shelters equipped with electricity meters, water supply facilities, individual bathrooms and toilets. He pointed out that, as at date, 96 families have been relocated in the temporary shelters. Government, he stated, will continue in its endeavours to provide assistance to upgrade the life of vulnerable families with a view to promote an equitable and inclusive Mauritian society.

The project, he underscored, to the tune of some Rs 250 million, consists of two phases: Phase one comprises the construction of 100 NHDC housing units of 60m2 in 2018-2019; and Phase two entails the building of 50 additional NHDC housing units in 2019-2020. Each housing unit will consist of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, one bedroom, toilet and bathroom on the ground floor, and of two bedrooms and an open terrace on the first floor. The beneficiaries will also benefit from social support both before and after the remittance of keys of the housing units, he added.