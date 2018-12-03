Kenyatta Pledges Support for Harambee Stars at Cup of Nations

President Uhuru Kenyatta has promised to support the men's national football team Harambee Stars in their preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) slated for June 15 to July 11.

Kenya booked a ticket to the continental showpiece after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed that Sierra Leone was disqualified from the qualifiers last Friday following an Extraordinary Executive Committee meeting in Accra, Ghana.

The Caf Executive Committee's decision left Group "F" with three teams with Kenya sitting pretty top on seven points, one ahead of second-placed Ghana.

Ethiopia is bottom with a point having forfeited their 1-0 victory over Sierra Leone in September.

"Congratulations Harambee Stars for qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations," the President posted on his official Facebook page on Monday.

"I assure you of my support and that of the Government to facilitate and provide you with the necessary resources to ensure you are well prepared for the task ahead," he added.

The government will first have to reward the team the Sh50 million token promised by Deputy President William Ruto for qualifying.

Stars have planned to pitch camp in France before the tourney, a trip the government will be required to facilitate through the Ministry of Sports.

Kenya last featured at Afcon in 2004 in Tunisia.

This edition, likely to be held either in South Africa or Morocco after Cameroon were stripped of the hosting rights, will be the first featuring 24 teams following the expansion last year.