Tanzania: Relief As Golf Development in Isles Gets Major Boost

ZANZIBAR golf has received massive boosts as Zantel pleaded their support toward development of the game.

Zantel Head of Business & Corporate Affairs, Kasongo Faraji told the 'Sunday News' in an exclusive interview recently that his company was committed to supporting talented players for the development of the game.

He said the sport has started to gain momentum in Zanzibar. He said that the move to come forward sponsoring the Sea Cliff Golf Day that ended at the Sea Cliff Golf Club in Zanzibar last weekend, has opened their eyes and see the need to support.

Zantel was among sponsors at the event that was meant for the Chief Executive Officers (CEO's) and Diplomat golfers.

Kasongo said that Zanzibar has many talented players, who only need support to realise their potentials in the sport and that his company wants to take them to high level.

He said that supporting CEO's luxury retreat golf event was just a start, saying they will to continue doing that for the betterment of the sports in the country.

"Golf is a wonderful game, we have seen interesting things on CEOs game, some of them were senior golfers and they were playing really well... it was a nice thing to watch.

If we can chip in and identify young talents, it will be even better," he said. Kasongo said that nowadays, people in the isles like to involve in physical activities, thus was easy to engage youth.

One of Zantel official, Sakyi Opoku joined the sport and took part in the CEO's event, a move that Kasongo said will encourage others from the company to join the sport.

"As you can see, we had golfers from different countries who came to play. This is good for the country's economy, so it is worth to support the game and boost tourism sector," he said.

He noted that for corporate world, golf was an ideal place to be and that his company will use the opportunity to meet prospective customers.