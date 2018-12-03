Nigeria: Rise in Out-of-School Children Ticking Time Bomb - Group

A non governmental organisation, FlexiSAF Foundation, has described the continuous rise in the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria as a ticking time bomb.

This is even as the foundation noted that the menace poses a serious threat to the development and well being of the country, Africa and the world at large.

In his address during the launch of FlexiSAF Foundation and a fundraiser event in Abuja during the weekend, the chairman of the foundation, Ahmad Salijijo, said over the past decade, the number of children being denied their rights to quality education in Nigeria has risen alarmingly.

Salihijo said the menace out-of-school has now reached a staggering 8.6 million, according to UNESCO 2018 records.

According to him, "The number of out of school children is alarming, government alone cannot do it. It requires a lot of collaboration from stakeholders and that is why FlexiSAV is seeking collaboration to change the narratives."

The chief executive officer, FlexiSAV EduSoft, Limited, Faiz Bashir, in his keynote address said the foundation is extremely passionate about solving challenges of education in Nigeria.

He decried the continuous rise in the number of children being denied the right to quality education.

"We are dedicated to facilitate access to quality education for a considerable percentage of out-of-school children.

"We are also poised at empowering them with lifelong leadership skills through mentorship and enlightening the children and their associated adults on the value of education to their respective communities," he said.

Bashir noted that the foundation adopted 10 Almajiri kids in Minna through the Aisha Lemu Learning Initiative and they are currently enrolled in New Horizon Primary School.

"We adopted 15 children from Rugga community in Abuja and helped in rehabilitating an early learning centre. Established partnerships with CPDE for sustainable development and adopted children in Lagos through Seed Circle, he added.