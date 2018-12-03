Ghana: Dagbon Youth March in Support of Roadmap

Tamale — A youth group called Dagbon Malima Zugu Kasa Tiligu Bieguni (DAMAZ) on Saturday staged a peaceful demonstration in Tamale in support of the roadmap for the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis.

The group said the agreement by both leaders of the Abudus and Andanis to perform the funerals of the late Ya-Naas in Gbewaa Palace was refreshing and must be supported by all.

"We are happy that our fathers and elites of Dagbon have finally listened to our clarion call for finding lasting solution to the Dagbon crisis," they stated.

Alhaji Jagbon Baako, chairman of the DAMAZ who read a press statement after the peace match stated that amicable resolution of the crisis would not only promote peace and unity among the people of the region but would help reduce poverty in the region.

They stated that Dagbon had suffered enough and that it was imperative for all to support the chiefs and leaders for the smooth implementation of the roadmap.

The group commended the Otumfuo Asantehene Osei Tutu, Nayiri Naa Bahugu Mahami Shieriga and Yogbowura Tutumba Sulemana Jakpah for the roadmap.

"We would like to thank and commend these eminent chiefs for their tireless effort in reaching this point," they commended.

The group maintained that Dagbon needed peace to develop and that it was time for all to put the interest of the area over and above any other interest.

They pointed out that the peace that Dagbon was yelling for decades was near and that no efforts should be spared to realise it.

"We are happy that peace and harmony are few miles from us as our leaders have signed to the roadmap," they said.

They, therefore, called on the government to quicken the pace in assisting the eminent chief to resolve the crisis.

The group emphasised on the need for the government to liaise with the eminent chiefs and leaders to resolve the outstanding issues relating to the roadmap.

The youth declared their full support for the roadmap and appealed to both leaders of the two royal gates not to do anything that would hamper the roadmap.

Few days ago the mediation committee under the leadership of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu presented a roadmap to the resolution of the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis to the president.

The leadership of both Abudus and Andani have agreed to the roadmap giving hope to many within and outside the region