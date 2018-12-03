Ghana: Pres Orders Justice Brobbey Commission Report to Be Published

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ministry of Information to take steps to publish the Justice Brobbey Commission's report on the creation of the six additional regions for the country, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information has declared.

According to him the instruction was in accordance with the President's views on transparency and good governance even though the process of creating the new regions does not provide for its publication.

Addressing journalists in Accra yesterday as part of the Sunday's edition of the bi-weekly media being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information, Mr. Nkrumah explained that the process of creating the new regions was initiated in accordance with Article 5 of the 1992 constitution which does not provide for the publication of the report of the commission.

He said it was important that people did not confuse commissions established under Article 278 which made it mandatory for their reports to be published after the completion of their work.

The minister said in an instruction note to the his ministry, the President said "that the dictates of good governance and transparency in the public space of a functioning democracy should lead me to authorise, prior to the planned referenda by the Electoral Commission on 27th December 2018, the publication of the report of the commission of inquiry into the creation of new regions".

In compliance with the President's instructions, the ministry in the coming weeks would publish in full the report on the government online portal www.ghana.gov.gh as well as on all their social media handles.

"It will also be made available at the Ghana Publishing Company for the hard copy purchase," he added.