Ghana: Govt Committed to Modernising Agric

Tamale — The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reaffirmed government's commitment to provide the needed resources and equipment to modernise the Agriculture sector.

"Government is committed to modernise the agriculture sector including the fisheries," he emphasised.

This was contained in a speech read on his behalf in Tamale at the opening ceremony of an exhibition as a prelude to the annual National Farmers' Day celebration on Friday.

The National Farmer's Day which used to be celebrated in a day has been extended to one week.

The Vice President said the extension of the farmers' day celebration to a week was clear testimony of the government's commitment to improve the welfare of farmers in the country.

"Food is a safeguard of peace, honouring our farmers is the least we can do for a special group who put food on our table daily," he stated.

This year's event which is on the theme "Agriculture: Moving Ghana Beyond Aid" is blending agriculture and culture exhibition.

Dr Bawumia indicated that the government's commitment to modernise agriculture would enable it to create more job opportunities for economically active unemployed youth.

The Vice-President stated that Agriculture contributed significantly to the national growth hence the urgent desire of the government to provide incentives to stimulate its growth.

Dr Bawumia hinted that many more policies and initiatives were being rolled out by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to boost food production in the country.

He added that the government was working assiduously to attract more private sector investment in the agriculture sector to woo more young people into farming.

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe on his part said sustaining and enhancing returns to investment in the Agricultural industry would be through sound farm and business management of fish farmers.

He said that 50 hatchery operators and 100 out grower farmers would be trained on biosecurity measures.

Mr Cudjoe added that the trainees would be taught on modern hatchery management techniques and good aquaculture production practice.