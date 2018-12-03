Ghana: ... .he Tours Greater Accra Region Tomorrow

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will commence a three-day working tour of the Greater Accra Region from tomorrow, Minister of Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced.

The tour which would be his last for the year and the 20th of such visits across the country since he ascended the presidency, would enable him interact with chiefs, key stakeholders and people of the region.

It would also afford him the opportunity to inspect ongoing work across various sectors as well as inaugurate some completed projects in the region.

Speaking at the bi-weekly media briefing organised by the ministry yesterday, Mr. Nkrumah said the President would be inspecting and inaugurating 10 major projects as part of his tour.

The projects he said would include the Eastern rail line in Accra, the Abossey Okai Roads Construction, construction works of concrete roads at Tema Industrial Area, construction works on the Madina-Adenta Highway Footbridges, the Tema Motorway Interchange and the Sunda Limited One District , One Factory (IDIF) at Bortianor-Ngleshi-Amanfrom.

Mr. Nkrumah said apart from inspecting these projects, the President would also commission the new ultra modern office complex of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the multipurpose Astro-Turf and Community Centre in Ablekuma Central.

He said the President would also cut sod for the commencement of two big projects- the James Town Fishing Harbour and Affordable Housing Project at Amasaman.

"The President will be using the opportunity to apprise himself of the status of works as well as urging agencies and contractors to ensure diligence and value for money," he added.

The minister explained that the listed projects and others inspected by the President in the nine other regions where he had already visited had been funded by government even within the limited fiscal space and huge arrears he inherited from the previous administration.

He said as outlined in the 2019 budget, the improvement in the fiscal environment and significant reduction in the arrears would afford the government the opportunity to ramp up more economic infrastructure projects nationwide in 2019 and 2020.