Nigeria: Osinbajo Urges Nigerians to Show Gratitude

Abuja — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished Nigerians to always show gratitude to God no matter the circumstances, even as he urged them to look to the future with hope and optimism.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday after the end-of-year thanksgiving service held at the Presidential Villa Chapel, Abuja.

At the service, the Vice President was joined by former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; his wife, Victoria; Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Silas Agara; Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani, among other government officials.

"My message to Nigerians is that we have every cause to be extremely thankful to God. I think that what God is also telling us is that the coming month and the coming years will be even better.

"Our country is going forward; our country is getting better and better; our country will prosper; our country will be a country of abundance.

"All of us will enjoy the fruit of this land. So, my message is that we should continually thank God because He has helped us a great deal and set to help us even more."

Also, Gowon, who urged Nigerians to pray, said: "God accepts our prayers for Nigeria but not our selfish prayers.

"Let God answer all the good prayers for Nigeria; what He thinks is best for Nigeria.

"Let us pray and be determined to make sure that we contribute to that peace in Nigeria."

However, Agara prayed God to give another term to President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo to enable Nigerians witness "more abundant blessings."

In his message, Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Ezekiel Oduyemi, said thanksgiving was "reflective of a grateful heart and only a great thinker can give thanks to God."