Sudan: Faisal Meets Latin American Business Council

Khartoum, Dec.3(SUNA)-The Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim met within framework of his current visit to Mexico with Director of International Cooperation at the International-Latin American and Caribbean Business Council, Ricardo Tellez in the presence of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Osama Faisal.

Ricardo expressed the Council's desire to work in Sudan through it enters African market.

He added that the Council executes joint investments between Latin American countries and other countries of the world.

Dr Faisal presented full briefing about Sudan's tremendous resources and ample opportunities of investment in areas of agriculture, animal production and energy.

He welcomed the Council to work in Sudan in the various domains, disclosing that Sudan has policies and laws which encourage investment.

The Assistant of the President indicated that Sudan is a gate of Africa and the Arab world and this would contribute to make international partnerships by making use of tremendous resources of Sudan and Africa and using the advanced technologies the Latin American countries obtain.