South Africa: 38 Injured When Bus and Truck Collide.

Diepsloot — 38 people were left injured this morning, including several children, when a bus and truck collided at the R511 in Diepsloot.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at approximately 07h30 to find a large truck on the side of the road on its roof. A bus was found parked in the road a short distance away.

Local authorities began to close off the road while paramedics set up a triage area.

On assessment, paramedics found that that 38 people, including several children, had sustained critical to minor injuries. One of the critically injured, a man, lay trapped inside the cab of the truck.

Rescue services had to use specialized rescue equipment to free the man from the vehicle. Once freed, paramedics treated the patients and provided the critically injured patients with advanced life support interventions.

Shortly after treatment, one critically injured child was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital while the remaining patients were transported by ambulance to various hospitals.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.