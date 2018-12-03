South Africa: New NPA Boss to Be Announced On Tuesday

The new head of the National Prosecuting Authority is expected to be announced on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make the announcement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in the afternoon.

According to the Presidency, the announcement of who will be the new National Director of Public Prosecutions follows the consideration of five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

The final nominees are advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock, and Andrea Johnson.

They were selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed - with media present - at the Union Buildings between November 14 and November 16.

"In October 2018, Ramaphosa invited a number of legal organisations and independent public institutions to help him identify and select individuals for consideration as possible candidates for the position of NDPP.

"This invitation formed part of the President's effort to meet the deadline set by the Constitutional Court to appoint a new NDPP within 90 court days of August 13," read the statement.

On the panel headed by Radebe was: Auditor General Kimi Makwetu; chairperson of the Human Rights Commission advocate Bongani Majola; advocate Jaap Cilliers from the General Council of the Bar of South Africa; Richard Scott from Law Society of South Africa; Lutendo Sigogo from the Black Lawyers Association; Lawrence Manye who represented Advocates for Transformation; and Mvuzi Nyotesi from the National Association of Democratic Lawyers.

Source: News24