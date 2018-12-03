Liberia to Name 'Tourist Convention Center' After Indian National

To strengthen Liberia and India's bilateral relations, a law was passed by the House of Representatives on Friday, November 30- during its 15th Day Sitting, naming the promised international convention and tourist center after Indian lawyer, politician, social activist, and writer who became the leader of the nationalist movement against the British rule of India, Mahatma Gandhi.

President George Weah's international convention and tourist center will be built by the Government of India. "The government has identified the parcel of land situated at Stockton Creek and Mesurado River, near the Providence Island tourist attraction," the President wrote to the lawmakers. The law also includes the formal naming of the Bali Island.

The President said he envisioned skyscrapers, office buildings, shopping malls, banks, insurance companies, nightclubs, beautiful lights and magnificent colors on the Island.

Also, President Weah has written the Legislature to recognize the bilateral relations with Japan to rename the Somalia Drive as the Japan Freeway. The bills are yet to be ratified.

In the bill before the Lower House, the President wants certain roads and bridges to be renamed in commemoration of the lives and memories of certain persons, and countries that played meaningful roles in the history of the country. The bill is titled, "An Act to name certain Roads and Bridges within the Republic of Liberia."

In President Weah's letter, he said when the law is passed, it will kindle the spirit of appreciation and gratitude for keeping people and specifically name events such as roads and bridges.

Besides the re-naming of roads and bridges' bill, President Weah has submitted additional five bills, and the six bills are currently before the House of Representatives. The bills were written on Wednesday, November 14, and were discussed and acted upon on Wednesday, November 20, during the 9th extraordinary sitting. The bills received their first reading on Friday, when Montserrado County District #8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray made the motion, which was seconded and unanimously voted upon.

The President's six bills are "An Act to Amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, Phase one of the Reform Tax Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000, to adopt a modernized Customs Code (2018); An Act to Amend Part II, Section 15.2(a) of n Act to Repeal the Act Incorporation the Liberia National Lotteries Corporation of 1993, and to Enact in Lieu thereof the National Lottery Authority - Act to conduct, manage, regulate and supervise national lotteries, lotto and games of chance and An Act to Name Certain Roads and Bridges in the country."

Others are "ECOWAS Customs, International Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance for the Prevention, Investigation, and Repression of Customs Offenses and International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (as amended, known as the Revised Kyoto Convention - RKC).

An Act to Amend the Revenue Code of Liberia, Phase one of the Reform Tax Code of Liberia, A.D. 2000, to adopt a modernized Customs Code (2018)

In the President's letter, this Bill seeks to develop modern customs processes that are in agreement with international standards and practices that will ensure the full benefits from legitimate international trade. When passed into law, will make Liberia's customs complaint with the World Trade Organization.

An Act to Amend Part II, Section 15.2(a) of n Act to Repeal the Act Incorporation the Liberia National Lotteries Corporation of 1993 and to Enact in Lieu thereof the National Lottery Authority

This Bill seeks to reconstruct the Board of Directors to efficiently and effectively conduct, manage, regulate and supervise national lotteries, lotto, and games of chance.

The President said the Bill when passed into, law, will kindle the spirit of appreciation and gratitude for the people and specifically motivate them to do more for their motherland.

Accordingly, the road from Red Light to Ganta, beginning at the point designated as Red Light in Paynesville, thence running 254 kilometers to the city of Ganta, Nimba County to be known as the Madam Suakoko Highway.

The newly constructed Caldwell Bridge that connects Lower and Upper Caldwell will be known as the Jacob Samuel Melton Bridge.

Also, when completed, the ongoing road under construction from Red Light to Freeport, beginning at the point designated as Red Light in Paynesville, will eventually be referred to as the Japan Freeway. The road is Somalia Drive, though that name is not legislated.

Additionally, the newly constructed Caldwell Bridge that connects Lower and Upper Caldwell will be known as the Jacob Samuel Melton, while the newly constructed Old Waterside Bridge will be called the King Zolu Doma Bridge. The newly constructed Mechlen Bridge in Grand Bassa County will now be officially named the Tarr Gardour Bridge; the bridge that connects Margibi and Bong counties will also be called the Kolleh Gweh Bridge; the newly constructed bridge known as the St. John River Bridge in Grand Bassa County, running to Buchanan the capital, is to be referred to as the Abba G. Karnga Bridge.

ECOWAS Customs Code

This Code and the legal provisions enacted by the Community or National Authorities for its application shall constitute the Community customs regulation in force within ECOWAS. It lays down the general rules and procedures applicable to goods brought into or taken out of the Community territory. If ratified, the Convention will be in compliance with ECOWAS.

International Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance for the Prevention, Investigation, and Repression of Customs Offenses.

This Convention provides for Customs Administration of a Contracting Party to request mutual assistance in the course of any investigation or in connection with any judicial or administrative proceedings being undertaken by that Contracting Party.

International Convention on the Simplification and Harmonization of Customs Procedures (as amended, known as the Revised Kyote Convention - RKC

This Convention seeks to eliminate divergence between the Customs procedures and practices of Contracting Parties that can hamper international trade and other international exchanges. The Convention, when ratified, will contribute effectively to the development of such trade and exchanges by simplifying and harmonizing Customs procedures and practices and by fostering international co-operation.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III